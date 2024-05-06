Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $800,000

Kalispell

Where: 125 River View Dr.

Price: $775,000

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 3,272

This home has profound sense of pride in ownership and features granite counters, a wet bar and see-through fireplace. On the lower level is a theater, expansive entertaining space and kitchenette ideal for guests or families. The home is nestled in the sought-after River View Greens with easy access to Buffalo Hill Golf Club. eXp Realty

MLS Number: 30023084

Kalispell

Where: 77 Rocky Trails Ct.

Price: $775,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 1,914

This craftsman-style home sits on a spacious 1.06-acre lot and features a blend of modern comfort and timeless charm. It has an open great room with wood beam accents and the kitchen is equipped with a large breakfast bar. The outdoor area includes a shaded private back patio surround by two dozen spruce trees. Performance Real Estate, Inc.

MLS Number: 30022029

Bigfork

Where: 2010 Silvertip Dr. S.

Price: $799,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,340

This home sits on a 0.7-acre lot and is just minutes from Bigfork. It has been completely remodeled, including new paint, decking and railing, roof and gutters, granite counters and appliances. The home also features a two-car garage, storage shed and custom wood shed with ample space for vehicles. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

MLS Number: 30021140

Whitefish

Where: 15 Quinley Ln.

Price: $785,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,199

This home sits on 1.58 acres and is just minutes from downtown Whitefish. It includes vinyl plank flooring, alder doors, granite counters and large a kitchen island. Sliding glass doors lead to a lower-level patio and an upper-level deck that features mountain views. Clearwater Montana Properties

MLS Number: 30021055

