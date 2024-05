A motorcyclist involved in a single-vehicle accident on Foothill Road last month succumbed to his injuries over the weekend.

At around 4:30 p.m. on April 11 the 63-year-old Kalispell man was traveling on Foothill Road, a rural road east of Creston, when he hit a pothole and was separated from his motorcycle, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The victim died at Logan Health on May 5.