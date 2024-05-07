Brockman Deserves Credit

Tony Brockman’s primary opponent told me that Tony had nothing to do with securing funding for the Evergreen sidewalk’s second phase on my doorstep and at a recent candidate forum. This is untrue.



I want to go on record about the support we received from Tony Brockman. Before being elected, he attended Evergreen Community Partners meetings to understand our sidewalk goals for Evergreen, donated to the first phase of the project, and advocated for substantial donations from organizations he’s familiar with.



Once elected, Tony put the safety of Evergreen students first by drafting legislation to raise awareness of our community’s sidewalk needs. This awareness ultimately resulted in a House Bill 5 appropriation and a Transportation Alternative Grant. He went above and beyond to ensure legislators, Governor Greg Gianforte, and his administration knew the importance of sidewalks for our community. This advocacy earned him the nickname “Tony Sidewalks.”



During the session, Tony kept our group updated on progress and eventually succeeded in securing funding. Last fall, Tony brought Montana’s budget director to tour the Evergreen area and speak firsthand with businesses and property owners to gain an in-depth understanding of our kids’ unsafe routes to school.



Before the Sidewalk Project’s groundbreaking celebration on April 18, Tony secured time for our group, the Evergreen Chamber Board, and the Evergreen school district leadership to speak with Governor Gianforte and tell him directly what this project means to our community.



It’s easy to talk about what you want to accomplish if elected. It’s much harder to actually accomplish those goals, especially as a freshman legislator. Tony Brockman put in the effort and deserves credit for all he’s done for our community. Please join me in voting for Tony Brockman, House District 8 Representative, in the June 4 Republican Primary.

Darla Harmon

Kalispell