FWP Euthanizes Three Bears in Missoula’s Rattlesnake Neighborhood

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks trapped and euthanized three black bears in Missoula’s Rattlesnake neighborhood on Wednesday that had for months been getting into people’s trash, garages and bird feeders, the department said.

FWP spokesperson Vivaca Crowser said the bears, an adult female and two juveniles, had since last fall been searching for human food and other attractants in the neighborhood and in temporary encampments along the Clark Fork River.

After working with residents last fall to cut down on the availability of the attractants, the bears came back and were showing “bold behavior that indicates they were conditioned to these food sources,” Crowser said.

FWP said once bears are that conditioned to humans and attractants, the only choice they have is to euthanize the bears to avoid further conflicts.

Bear-resistant garbage containers are required in the Missoula Bear Buffer Zone, which is being implemented in phases, but currently includes the Rattlesnake and Grant Creek areas. But FWP said even with the new rules, which took effect April 30, it will take time for bears used to getting into garbage to adjust and move elsewhere.

Along with using bear-resistant garbage cans, people living in bear country are advised to remove bird feeders, using electric fencing around gardens and other food sources, and moving grills and pet food inside where they can’t be accessed.