Vote to Re-elect Brockman

Tony Brockman is the first state representative to put boots on the ground and support Evergreen.



He listens and takes action. When he sees a need, he’s the first to call and say, “How can I help?” I am asking everyone in Evergreen and North Kalispell’s House District 8 to vote to re-elect Tony “Sidewalks” Brockman.



He made an Evergreen kid’s dream come true. Growing up here, attending school, raising kids of my own, and assisting my late husband when he was going blind with no sidewalks was dangerous. Tony Brockman is the first state representative to take action and get those sidewalks for our kids.



We all need a Tony in our lives; he prioritizes his constituents and district first. I am excited to see what new and wonderful things he will do for House District 8 in his second term. Vote to re-elect the local guy; vote for Tony Brockman in this June’s Republican Primary.

Cinnamon Davis Hall

Kalispell