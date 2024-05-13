Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $600,000

Columbia Falls

Where: 56 Cedar Pointe Lp.

Price: $619,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath townhouse

Square Feet: 1,586

Just a stone’s throw away from the Flathead River, this three-bedroom, two-bath townhouse is located in the beautiful Cedar Point neighborhood. Enjoy a quiet setting with views of the mountains while taking advantage of the close proximity to downtown Columbia Falls. The Agency Bozeman

MLS Number: 30021245

Marion

Where: 1132 Homesteaders Way

Price: $598,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,616

This charming single-level home is located in a private setting close to the shores of Little Bitterroot Lake. The inviting residence has an open floor plan and sits on a 1.1-acre lot across the road from an additional 2.2 acres of common area. Glacier Park Realty

MLS Number: 30024200

Kalispell

Where: 86 Sussex Dr.

Price: $617,500

What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,436

This nicely maintained home in Hillcrest Estates sits on a .47-acre lot and has tons of natural light. It features a large kitchen and dining area that opens to an updated deck that is perfect for entertaining. The residence also includes a fireplace, large laundry room and extra boat or RV storage space. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30023732

Kalispell

Where: 17 Bluebird Dr.

Price: $599,900

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,624

This home located in Riverview Overlook has been meticulously maintained and is close to the Flathead River. It has an open concept that makes it easy for entertaining and has a large fence in the backyard. The home also has a wood-burning fireplace and forced air heater. RE/MAX Glacier Country

MLS Number: 30022027

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].