Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $600,000

Columbia Falls
Where: 56 Cedar Pointe Lp.
Price: $619,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath townhouse
Square Feet: 1,586
Just a stone’s throw away from the Flathead River, this three-bedroom, two-bath townhouse is located in the beautiful Cedar Point neighborhood. Enjoy a quiet setting with views of the mountains while taking advantage of the close proximity to downtown Columbia Falls. The Agency Bozeman
MLS Number: 30021245
Marion
Where: 1132 Homesteaders Way
Price: $598,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,616
This charming single-level home is located in a private setting close to the shores of Little Bitterroot Lake. The inviting residence has an open floor plan and sits on a 1.1-acre lot across the road from an additional 2.2 acres of common area. Glacier Park Realty
MLS Number: 30024200
Kalispell
Where: 86 Sussex Dr.
Price: $617,500
What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,436
This nicely maintained home in Hillcrest Estates sits on a .47-acre lot and has tons of natural light. It features a large kitchen and dining area that opens to an updated deck that is perfect for entertaining. The residence also includes a fireplace, large laundry room and extra boat or RV storage space. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30023732
Kalispell
Where: 17 Bluebird Dr.
Price: $599,900
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,624
This home located in Riverview Overlook has been meticulously maintained and is close to the Flathead River. It has an open concept that makes it easy for entertaining and has a large fence in the backyard. The home also has a wood-burning fireplace and forced air heater. RE/MAX Glacier Country
MLS Number: 30022027
