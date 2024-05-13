Rob Tracy is the Best Choice for HD 11

If you want a representative to work for our community and for the State of Montana, vote for Rob Tracy for House District 11. Rob has true conservative values and will listen to all other factions to do what is best for Montana. Rob just retired from the position he held as Director of Transportation for the Bigfork School District, introducing new ideas such as a better way to position bus parking for a safer traffic environment, introducing the longer school bus crossing arms for safer student ingress and egress, the first district to have this in the State. This hits home with me as I worked in public safety for 23 years, retiring from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Rob actively volunteers for the Bigfork Fire Department as one of the most active volunteers for over 20 years. Rob will listen to all sides and work with all who are involved in the interests of our community.



Grant Holle

Retired undersheriff, Lake Country

Bigfork