FVCC’s Wachholz College Center and Glacier Symphony Hosting Open House Previewing 2024-2025 Season

Musical performances, ticket giveaways, food trucks, games and other activities will be part of an all ages open house at Flathead Valley Community College’s Wachholz College Center on June 15, which will also include a preview of the event venue’s 2024-2025 season.

This is the second summer the Wachholz College Center has hosted a season preview event offering a sneak peak at shows booked for the coming year, and this year’s iteration is being put on in partnership with the Glacier Symphony. The Saturday event will start at 11 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.

Attendees will have a chance to win tickets for the renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma’s August 3 show at the College Center, as well as tickets for Mannheim Steamroller’s show in November, and select Glacier Symphony performances.

Admission to the upcoming season preview is free, and for attendees who choose to purchase tickets for shows at the event, the College Center will be waiving ticket service fees.

Live music at the season preview will include performances by the Glacier Symphony String Trio at 11:30 a.m. in McClaren Hall, and then at 1:30 p.m. at the venue’s O’Shaughnessy Outdoor Amphitheater, a solo acoustic set from Nick Spear at the outdoor amphitheater at 12:30 p.m., and then a 2:30 p.m. set in McClaren Hall by the duo of Meredith Patterson and Ben Darce.

For more information, go to wachholzcollegecenter.org.

