Montana’s 50-plus Voters Hold the Key

Montanans are considering who to vote for in the upcoming primary election on June 4 –and the candidates are doing everything they can to try to earn those votes. One fact should be top of mind: voters 50 plus decide elections, and candidates who ignore this powerful segment of the electorate do so at their own peril.

Voters 50 plus are the majority in every election. In fact, in 2022, 65% of the electorate in Montana was 50 plus.

We want to see politicians address our day-to-day challenges, such as caring for our loved ones to keep them out of costly, taxpayer-funded nursing homes and addressing skyrocketing property taxes.

As a retired educator, protecting retirement security is especially important – candidates that support protection of our hard-earned Social Security will earn my vote.

Voters 50 plus have the power to decide many key races in Congress, the White House and right here at home in Montana, regardless of political affiliation. I intend to make my voice heard and I invite retired educators and 50 plus voters to join me.

Marilyn Hamer, executive director

Montana Retired Educators Association