Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $2 million

Somers

Where: 53 Somers Ridge

Price: $1,989,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,504

Step into Montana luxury living nestled in the trees above Flathead Lake on 17.88 acres. This home includes a meticulously crafted living space, heated barn/shop and a rec room located off the oversized four-car garage. It also has a large deck that spans the rear of the house that features views of the lake and surrounding mountains. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30025533

Bigfork

Where: 250 Shawnee Dr.

Price: $1,975,000

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 4,052

This beautifully designed home sits on 4.37 acres and was built to capture views of the surrounding mountains and a private lake. It has an office, full dining area, large windows, and a separate heated shop. The home also has a spacious living and family room, mature landscaping and a large patio. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty

MLS Number: 30016207

Whitefish

Where: 601 Centennial Dr.

Price: $1,950,000

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 4,000

This home is nestled on a serene cul-de-sac just a stone’s throw away from Whitefish Lake Golf Course. It has a thoughtfully designed living area with additional space for entertainment. The home sits on a beautifully landscaped .71-acre lot and includes underground sprinklers and an expansive four-car garage with attached shop. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier

MLS Number: 30023095

Kalispell

Where: 645 West Valley Dr.

Price: $1,999,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,890

This home on 9.23 acres offers the ultimate Montana retreat. It features hickory hardwood floors, gas fireplace, chef’s kitchen, greenhouse, four-bay garage and large heated shop. The home is located in a park-like setting and has ample space to store all your toys and equipment. Beckman’s Real Estate

MLS Number: 30020599

