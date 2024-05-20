Vote for Matt Regier for Senate District 5

Those enlightened voters who want to preserve and protect Montana values need to vote for former Speaker of the House Matt Regier for state Senate District 5. Matt has devoted more than a decade defending Conservative Montana values in the political arena. He is a young man of integrity, charisma and compassion that has worked diligently protecting taxpayers, the unborn, young people and retirees on fixed incomes. In contrast, his opponent, a carpetbagger supported by the wealthy elite, has done nothing for the Sovereign People of Montana. I urge you to support Speaker Matt Regier for Senate District 5.

Sen. John Fuller

R-Kalispell