Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $850,000

Marion

Where: 560 Lodgepole Dr.

Price: $826,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,016

This home sits on 6.04 serene acres and features breathtaking views of Little Bitterroot Lake. It has vaulted ceilings, a cozy fireplace, stainless steel appliances, Corian countertops, lots of natural lot and a wrap-around deck. The property also includes covered parking, an oversized garage and a chicken coop. Coldwell Banker Landstar Properties

MLS Number: 30026600

Whitefish

Where: 173 Vista Dr.

Price: $850,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,488

Enjoy expansive mountain views from this modern family home that features huge windows, high ceilings, wood accents and artistic finishings. Located just minutes from downtown Whitefish, the residence also has a modern kitchen, backyard patio, attached garage and plenty of storage space. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30026130

Kalispell

Where: 581 Stoneridge Dr.

Price: $834,900

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 3,120

This beautiful home in Stoneridge offers spacious main level living with a large open kitchen and roomy master suite. The lower level offers an opportunity for a flex space with its full kitchen, laundry hookup and separate exterior access. Enjoy expansive views from the deck and a large fenced backyard. Western Brokers

MLS Number: 30021406

Kila

Where: 118 Bales Creek Tr.

Price: $839,900

What: Five-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 3,200

This home sits on more than 8 beautiful acres with a mix of meadows and trees and seasonal Bale Creek. The property is fenced for horses and includes tack and feed storage, as well as a large chicken coop. Updates include a new roof, solar and battery packs, Trex decking and kitchen. Flathead Valley Brokers

MLS Number: 30013088

