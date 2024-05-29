fbpx
Lifestyle

Somers Night

Embrace your unique style during the shoulder season before the busy summer months arrive in northwest Montana

By Chelsea Martini

Styling: Chelsea Martini, Rollins

Photography: Hunter D’Antuono, Kalispell

Models: Sophia Beaudoin & Joey Costa, Whitefish

Location: Del’s Bar, Somers

What she’s wearing

Vintage floral dress

$91

Boot Barn

Kalispell

Amethyst Cluster Ring

$25

Gold Rush Pawn

Kalispell

Calleen Cordero – Rocal Sculpted Bracelet

$345

Wilderness Outpost

Greenough

What he’s wearing

Custom Meshika Hat

$1,200

Maker – Alberto Hernandez

Bozeman | Los Angeles, Calif.

Vintage Tigers Eye Ring

$300

Coyote

Columbia Falls

Horse Hair Bracelet

$65

S M Bradford

Whitefish

Floral Neck Tie

$22.99

TJ Maxx

Kalispell

Details

Vintage Beaded Bag

$45

Kalispell Antique Mall

Kalispell

Silver Martini Glasses

$130

Southside Consignment

Kalispell

