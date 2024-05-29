Somers Night

Styling: Chelsea Martini, Rollins
Photography: Hunter D’Antuono, Kalispell
Models: Sophia Beaudoin & Joey Costa, Whitefish
Location: Del’s Bar, Somers
What she’s wearing
Vintage floral dress
$91
Boot Barn
Kalispell
Amethyst Cluster Ring
$25
Gold Rush Pawn
Kalispell
Calleen Cordero – Rocal Sculpted Bracelet
$345
Wilderness Outpost
Greenough
What he’s wearing
Custom Meshika Hat
$1,200
Maker – Alberto Hernandez
Bozeman | Los Angeles, Calif.
Vintage Tigers Eye Ring
$300
Coyote
Columbia Falls
Horse Hair Bracelet
$65
S M Bradford
Whitefish
Floral Neck Tie
$22.99
TJ Maxx
Kalispell
Details
Vintage Beaded Bag
$45
Kalispell Antique Mall
Kalispell
Silver Martini Glasses
$130
Southside Consignment
Kalispell