Under The Big Sky Announces 2024 Pre- and Afterparty Shows

Outriders Present, the company behind the three-day Under The Big Sky music festival in Whitefish, has announced a slate of additional shows taking place in a pair of local bars each night of the festival.

Those afterparty shows — and a pair of “pre-party” shows the night before Under The Big Sky gets underway — involve musicians and bands that are also performing at the festival. The Remington Bar and the Great Northern Bar and Grill in Whitefish are the two venues hosting the 21 and up pre-party and afterparty shows.

Pre-sale tickets for festival pass holders start this Thursday, May 30, at noon, and general ticket sales will open at noon on Friday, May 31. Tickets are also still on sale for this year’s festival, which is headlined by Turnpike Troubadors on Friday, July 12; Miranda Lambert on Saturday, July 13; and a two-hour set by Billy Strings on Sunday, July 14. The festival features more than 30 different musical acts spread out across three days.

The recently announced lineup of pre and after party shows is as follows:

Thursday, July 11

Hogslop String Band and Badger Hound at The Remington Bar. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Madeline Hawthorne and Tim Helnore at the Great Northern Bar and Grill. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Friday, July 12

Zach Top and Harper O’Neill at the Remington Bar. Doors open at 9 p.m.

Madeline Edwards and Abby Webster at the Great Northern Bar and Grill. Doors open at 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Tanner Usrey and Miller Cambell at the Remington Bar. Doors open at 9 p.m.

Kaitlin Butts, Chaparelle and Denim Gold at the Great Northern Bar and Grill. Doors open at 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

Richy Mitch & the Coal Miners, and Tobacco River Ramblers, at the Remington Bar. Doors open at 9 p.m.

The Lil Smokies at the Great Northern Bar and Grill. Doors open at 9 p.m.

For more information go to https://www.underthebigskyfest.com/.

