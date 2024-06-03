Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $500,000

Whitefish
Where: 602 Pine Ave.
Price: $484,500
What: Two-bedroom, two-bath condo
Square Feet: 1,074
This stunning condo underwent a full remodel in 2019, adding modern comforts while maintaining its cozy ambiance. It has a spacious living area, custom closets and ample storage. The property also has a fenced backyard, outdoor shed, dedicated carport and back deck with views of Whitefish Mountain Resort. Windermere Real Estate Whitefish
MLS Number: 30026754
Kalispell
Where: 771 N. Main St.
Price: $489,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,392
This mid-century rancher is in a terrific location with open views of Buffalo Hill Golf Course and a bike path right across the street. It features a functional floor plan with a dining area and an expansive living room with a fireplace. Outside a large back deck opens up to a beautiful backyard and a single-car garage. NextHome Northwest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30023468
Kalispell
Where: 211 W. Nicklaus Ave.
Price: $485,000
What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,596
This Village Greens home backs up to the HOA park and includes a gas fireplace, many windows for natural light and a double attached garage. The property also features a nicely landscaped yard with underground sprinklers. The home is centrally located in a golf course community and close to amenities. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30026525
Columbia Falls
Where: 161 B St. NE
Price: $495,000
What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,472
This home is nestled on a corner lot in a lovely neighborhood and includes many recent upgrades. It has a fenced yard, attached two-car garage, ample parking and mountain views. The home is conveniently located within walking distance to the elementary school and downtown Columbia Falls. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30022133
