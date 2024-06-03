Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $500,000

Whitefish

Where: 602 Pine Ave.

Price: $484,500

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath condo

Square Feet: 1,074

This stunning condo underwent a full remodel in 2019, adding modern comforts while maintaining its cozy ambiance. It has a spacious living area, custom closets and ample storage. The property also has a fenced backyard, outdoor shed, dedicated carport and back deck with views of Whitefish Mountain Resort. Windermere Real Estate Whitefish

MLS Number: 30026754

Kalispell

Where: 771 N. Main St.

Price: $489,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,392

This mid-century rancher is in a terrific location with open views of Buffalo Hill Golf Course and a bike path right across the street. It features a functional floor plan with a dining area and an expansive living room with a fireplace. Outside a large back deck opens up to a beautiful backyard and a single-car garage. NextHome Northwest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30023468

Kalispell

Where: 211 W. Nicklaus Ave.

Price: $485,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,596

This Village Greens home backs up to the HOA park and includes a gas fireplace, many windows for natural light and a double attached garage. The property also features a nicely landscaped yard with underground sprinklers. The home is centrally located in a golf course community and close to amenities. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30026525

Columbia Falls

Where: 161 B St. NE

Price: $495,000

What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,472

This home is nestled on a corner lot in a lovely neighborhood and includes many recent upgrades. It has a fenced yard, attached two-car garage, ample parking and mountain views. The home is conveniently located within walking distance to the elementary school and downtown Columbia Falls. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30022133

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].