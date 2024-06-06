fbpx
Track and Field

Whitefish Grad Walburn Competes in NCAA Championships

Washington State University senior Lee Walburn finished the first day of the decathlon in 11th place

By Micah Drew
Lee Walburn competes in the decathlon at the NCAA Track and Field Championships on June 5, 2024. Photo by Rowan Campbell/Washington State Athletics Communications

Decathlete Lee Walburn, a Whitefish High School graduate, finished the first day of competition at the NCAA Track and Field Championships in 11th place.

Walburn, who attended Carroll College for two years winning back-to-back NAIA national championships in the 10-discipline event, transferred to Washington State University for his final two years of college eligibility. He qualified for the NCAA Championships, which kicked off on Wednesday with the first half of the decathlon.

Decathlete Lee Walburn, formerly of Carroll College, practices at Whitefish High School on June 8, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

After five events Walburn was in 11th place with a first-day score of 3976 points. In the first event of the day, the 100m, Walburn ran a lifetime best 10.85 seconds. He ended the day similarly, winning the second heat of the 400m with another lifetime best of 48.40. He also heaved a personal best in the shot put, throwing15.00m, 49 feet 1½ inches.

Live results from the decathlon can be found here.

