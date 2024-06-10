Man Charged with Attempted Deliberate Homicide for Stabbing Father

A 39-year-old Flathead County man has been charged with attempted deliberate homicide after allegedly stabbing his father in the neck with a kitchen knife last week at a residence on Farm to Market Road.

Anthony Louis DeFazio was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on June 7, where he remains in custody on a $200,000 bond. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for June 27 before Flathead County District Court Judge Heidi Ulbricht.

According to charging documents filed June 7, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies on June 6 responded to a disturbance at a residence on Farm to Market Road where they found the victim with a 2-inch laceration on his neck and blood flowing down his chest.

The victim held a towel to his neck and told deputies he was “OK,” but when he let go of the towel, blood “starts pouring out.” He said he had been finishing up breakfast at the kitchen table when DeFazio approached him, pushed his father out of the chair onto the floor and held him down. He heard DeFazio yell, “he’s dead, he’s dead,” records state.

At this point, the victim yelled for his wife, and he saw a 4- to 6-inch kitchen knife in DeFazio’s hand. He said it felt like he was being chocked, even after his son got off of him, according to documents.

Law enforcement rendered first aid until medical personnel arrived and ALERT Air Ambulance life-flighted him to the hospital.

DeFazio left the residence in his vehicle, which authorities located before arresting him.

Deputies observed a bloody knife in the center console of DeFazio’s vehicle.