Contraception Access

On June 5 the U.S. Senate voted on advancing a bill to protect access to contraception.

Senator Steve Daines, R-Mont., voted against it. Senator Jon Tester, D-Mont., voted for it. The bill did not advance because it did not meet a 60% majority vote to advance.

The federal government is not interested in telling my orthopedic doctor what options I have about my knee pain, or telling my eye doctor if he can prescribe contact lenses for me. But the federal government is now interested in telling me and my women’s health doctor whether I may use birth control or not. That’s despite polls (Gallup poll 2023) showing more than 85% of both Republicans and Democrats approve of access to birth control.

I’m sure there were good things about living in the past, but not having access to birth control wasn’t one of them.

Stephanie Brancati

Big Arm