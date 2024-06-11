Motorist Dies Near Nyack After Striking Trees

The driver of a Toyota Tacoma died Saturday after striking two trees near Nyack on U.S. Highway 2, causing the pickup truck to catch on fire, according to Montana Highway Patrol (MHP).

Authorities have not confirmed the identity of the driver as of June 11.

The pickup truck was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 2 at 4:25 p.m. on June 8 when the motorist drove off the road at a left-hand turn at mile marker 164, hitting one tree followed by a second tree head-on. The vehicle then caught on fire and became fully engulfed, according to MHP.

The driver was declared deceased at the scene.

Law enforcement suspects a high rate of speed was a factor in the incident.