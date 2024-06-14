Vote for Homes and Jobs

Living costs have soared in the Last Best Place. Many hard-working Montanans can’t find affordable places to live. The average Montana wage of $1,000 a week is inadequate to fund basic housing, where teachers and cops don’t make a living wage.



Senator Jon Tester lives Montana values unlike Tim Sheehy. Tester is a life-long farmer who crisscrosses the state listening to constituents and responding to the need for affordable housing and jobs.



His bipartisan legislation improves federal rural housing programs, cuts red tape and strengthens our access to affordable housing. In the Senate he presses for a reduction in high costs, and searches for ways to boost housing in rural communities by stopping rich investors from buying up land. Senator Tester secured funding to expand affordable housing for low and very low-income residents through the HOME Investment Partnerships Program.



In his bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, he worked to secure targeted infrastructure investments in high-speed internet, road, water, and airports that have created job growth in Montana.



Tim Sheehy, Senator Tester’s opponent, is an inexperienced rich out of stater. He purchased thousands of acres of Montana ranch land and hosts $12,000 hunts on the property. His other business reported a $77.4 million loss in 2023, and he can’t seem to get the story straight about his arm gunshot wound.



Vote to re-elect our truthful statesman, Senator Jon Tester.



Betty Kuffel

Whitefish