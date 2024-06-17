Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $650,000

Columbia Falls
Where: 1216 15th Ave. W.
Price: $620,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,048
This beautifully maintained home in the heart of Columbia Falls has a thoughtfully updated floor plan featuring dual heated enclosed porches. The property has a private landscaped backyard with secluded hot tub. The home also has new energy-efficient windows and an oversized driveway. Performance Real Estate
MLS Number: 30027455
Whitefish
Where: 4695 Star Meadow Rd.
Price: $649,000
What: Three-bedroom, one-bath home
Square Feet: 1,554
This serene Montana retreat sits on more than 1 acre and features breathtaking mountain and meadow views and a creek running through the property. The home is being offered turnkey and includes a large loft area that has already been plumbed for a second bathroom. The property also has two single garages. Century 21 Deaton and Company Real Estate
MLS Number: 30027630
Kalispell
Where: 685 Pebble Dr.
Price: $629,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,477
Enjoy country living close to town in this recently renovated home that features quartz counters, central A/C and a spacious fenced backyard. The home sits on more than a half-acre parcel with direct access to nearby bike and recreational trails. It also has a second heated garage. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30027015
Lakeside
Where: 203 Troutbeck Rd.
Price: $649,500
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,160
This great home is nestled among the trees above Flathead Lake and sits on a large 0.63-acre lot. It has two fireplaces, a wrap-around deck and an outdoor area that is perfect for entertaining. The property also has a firepit area, RV parking, dog kennel and detached two-car garage. Windermere Real Estate Whitefish
MLS Number: 30023995
