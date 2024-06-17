Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $650,000

Columbia Falls

Where: 1216 15th Ave. W.

Price: $620,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,048

This beautifully maintained home in the heart of Columbia Falls has a thoughtfully updated floor plan featuring dual heated enclosed porches. The property has a private landscaped backyard with secluded hot tub. The home also has new energy-efficient windows and an oversized driveway. Performance Real Estate

MLS Number: 30027455

Whitefish

Where: 4695 Star Meadow Rd.

Price: $649,000

What: Three-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 1,554

This serene Montana retreat sits on more than 1 acre and features breathtaking mountain and meadow views and a creek running through the property. The home is being offered turnkey and includes a large loft area that has already been plumbed for a second bathroom. The property also has two single garages. Century 21 Deaton and Company Real Estate

MLS Number: 30027630

Kalispell

Where: 685 Pebble Dr.

Price: $629,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,477

Enjoy country living close to town in this recently renovated home that features quartz counters, central A/C and a spacious fenced backyard. The home sits on more than a half-acre parcel with direct access to nearby bike and recreational trails. It also has a second heated garage. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30027015

Lakeside

Where: 203 Troutbeck Rd.

Price: $649,500

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,160

This great home is nestled among the trees above Flathead Lake and sits on a large 0.63-acre lot. It has two fireplaces, a wrap-around deck and an outdoor area that is perfect for entertaining. The property also has a firepit area, RV parking, dog kennel and detached two-car garage. Windermere Real Estate Whitefish

MLS Number: 30023995

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].