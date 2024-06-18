Daily Operations and Guided Tours Resume at Hungry Horse Dam Visitor Center

The Hungry Horse Dam Visitor Center will resume daily operations and start hosting guided walking tours beginning June 21, according to the Bureau of Reclamation (BOR).

The visitor center exhibits highlight the dam’s role in flood control and recreation in Flathead County, and hydroelectric generation in the Columbia River System. Displays feature the history of Hungry Horse Dam and its importance to the system. Admission to the visitor center is free.

Hungry Horse Dam was completed in 1953 across the South Fork of the Flathead River after five years of construction.

At 564 feet high, Hungry Horse is one of the largest concrete arch dams in the United States and its morning-glory spillway, with water cascading over the rim and dropping 490 feet, is the highest in the world.

The outdoor guided walking tours will be offered daily at 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and are free of charge. Reservations can only be made for the 9:30 a.m. tour, and all other tours are on a first-come, first-served basis. To join a tour, sign up at the visitor center information desk. For accessibility accommodations or to make reservations for the 9:30 a.m. tour, call 406-387-5241, extension 361.

The Hungry Horse Dam Visitor Center is located at 1510 Hungry Horse Dam Road, off U.S. Highway 2 in Hungry Horse. Signs located on Highway 2 indicate the road leading to the visitor center. For more information, visit https://www.usbr.gov/pn/hungryhorse/info/index.html.