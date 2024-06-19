Browning Man Sentenced for Assaulting Elderly Business Owner

A 39-year-old Browning man who admitted to beating an elderly small business owner while demanding money was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Frederick Melvin Noon Jr. pleaded guilty in January to assault resulting in serious bodily injury before Chief U.S. Judge Brian M. Morris.

Noon is also ordered to pay $2,500 for reported lost wages.

According to court documents, Noon was intoxicated on March 21, 2023 and assaulted a small business owner who was in his 70s and demanded money.

When the business owner refused, Noon became angry and started demanding that he retrieve money from the back room. He eventually gave Noon a few dollars, who then grabbed the victim by the head, started scratching him and threw him to the ground, records state.

The victim suffered broken bones and injuries that required surgery from the assault.