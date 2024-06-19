Flathead Valley State Parks to Host Junior Ranger Education Programs 

The Flathead Valley’s state parks will host a number of conservation education programs this summer through Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP).

The free, hands-on Junior Ranger programs are geared towards elementary school-aged children and are set to take place at Flathead Lake and Lone Pine state parks.

Over three Fridays in June and July, FWP staff will lead activities including guided hikes, word searches and games at Flathead Lake State Park. Topics will include plants, animals and aquatic life. Students and parents/guardians should wear weather-appropriate clothing and shoes and bring a backpack or sack to carry snacks, water and extra clothes. Parents/guardians are required to stay for the duration of the Junior Ranger program.

Junior Ranger days at Flathead Lake State Park are limited to 30 students. To register, call the ranger station at 406-837-3041 ext. 0. If staff are unavailable, leave a first and last name, a phone number and how many kids will be attending.

Programs will also take place at Lone Pine State Park on Wednesdays throughout the month of July. Students will be able to learn about birds, planning their own hiking trips, wildflower identification and bear safety.

Registration is required for Junior Ranger events at Lone Pine. To register, contact 406-755-2706, ext. 4. If staff are unavailable, leave a first and last name, a phone number and how many kids will be attending.

The full schedule can be found below:

Flathead Lake State Park

Friday, June 21: West Shore park unit, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Plants: Meet in the boat trailer parking area.

Friday, June 28: Big Arm park unit, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Animals: Meet at the picnic shelter in the day use area.

Friday, July 5: Wayfarers park unit, 2 – 5 p.m.

Aquatic Life: Meet at Birch Grove picnic shelter in the day use area.

Lone Pine State Park

Wednesday, July 10, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Birds: Ever wonder what bird is making that sound? Participants will go on a guided birding hike. Upon completing the program, attendees receive a Junior Ranger badge.

Wednesday, July 17, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Hiking 101: What better way to gain confidence in the outdoors than to plan and go on your own trip. Participants will learn how to plan their own. Beginning by what to pack, how to read a map, and ending with hiking a route planned out by participants. Upon completing the program, attendees receive a Junior Ranger badge.

Wednesday, July 24, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Wildflower ID: Summer is here and wildflowers have bloomed all over the park. Learn how to identify wildflowers throughout the local area. Upon completing the program, attendees receive a Junior Ranger badge.

Wednesday, July 31, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Bear Safety: Participants will learn how to tell the difference between grizzly bears and black bears, participate in an inert bear spray training activity, and end with a hike around the park. Upon completing the program, attendees receive a Junior Ranger badge.

