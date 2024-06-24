Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1,250,000

Rollins
Where: 24824 U.S. Highway 93
Price: $1,250,000
What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,300
Perched above Flathead Lake, this tastefully updated home features expansive views of the lake, the Mission Mountains and Wild Horse Island. Enjoy 113 feet of lake frontage, including a metal frame dock, boat lift, private beach and natural rock outcropping. The home also has a large deck and balcony. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier
MLS Number: 30028614
Bigfork
Where: 740 Wolf Creek Dr.
Price: $1,295,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 3,012
This year-round retreat is nestled on 3.14 acres in a private setting with 581 feet of Swan River frontage. The home has an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and expansive windows framing scenic river views. It also has a rustic wood-burning fireplace and elevated loft with a cozy sitting area. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty
MLS Number: 30028172
Kalispell
Where: 344 Stillwater Lp.
Price: $1,275,000
What: Five-bedroom, five-bath home
Square Feet: 3,840
This home sits on a large level lot with a country feel and big views, but it is still close to all of Kalispell’s amenities. It has a comfortable and desirable layout with a new gourmet kitchen that is perfect for entertaining. The property has a private dock on the Stillwater River, perfect for swimming, paddling and fishing. Revel Real Estate
MLS Number: 30026866
Kalispell
Where: 152 River View Dr.
Price: $1,275,000
What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home
Square Feet: 5,502
Located in River View Greens, one of the most coveted neighborhoods in the heart of Kalispell, this stunning, custom-built home is located on the 8th tee box at Buffalo Hill Golf Course. It has soaring ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and an open concept kitchen featuring granite counters. The home also includes two office spaces and a three-car heated garage. RE/MAX River View
MLS Number: 30020184
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].