fbpx
Skip to content
Local

Crews Search for Missing Kayaker Near Kootenai Falls in Libby

Jessica Prado was last seen kayaking in the Kootenai River above the falls on the evening of June 26

By Maggie Dresser
Kootenai Falls near Libby on April 13, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Authorities are searching for a missing woman who was last seen kayaking in the Kootenai River above Kootenai Falls near Libby on Wednesday night, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Jessica Prado and Jared Satterlund on June 26 at 7:58: p.m. were reportedly kayaking above Kootenai Falls when they “started having problems,” the release states. Satterlund was attempting to assist Prado and reported that he had last seen her struggling in an eddy in the Kootenai River when he lost sight of her.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies and David Thompson Search and Rescue teams responded to the area where they found a cooler near the shore above Kootenai Falls. Authorities recovered the damaged kayak and other property below Kootenai Falls.

Two Bear Air Rescue responded to assist with the search. Ground and water crews are continuing the search and will possibly receive additional assistance from Two Bear if weather permits.

[email protected]

Without you, we wouldn't be here.

The continued support from our readers keeps our lights on and helps sustain local independent journalism in northwest Montana. Please consider a one-time gift or sign up for a recurring contribution and join more than 500 readers in the Editor’s Club.

Every donation helps sustain and grow our award-winning newsroom.

.

I’ll Support Your Work