Crews Search for Missing Kayaker Near Kootenai Falls in Libby

Authorities are searching for a missing woman who was last seen kayaking in the Kootenai River above Kootenai Falls near Libby on Wednesday night, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Jessica Prado and Jared Satterlund on June 26 at 7:58: p.m. were reportedly kayaking above Kootenai Falls when they “started having problems,” the release states. Satterlund was attempting to assist Prado and reported that he had last seen her struggling in an eddy in the Kootenai River when he lost sight of her.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies and David Thompson Search and Rescue teams responded to the area where they found a cooler near the shore above Kootenai Falls. Authorities recovered the damaged kayak and other property below Kootenai Falls.

Two Bear Air Rescue responded to assist with the search. Ground and water crews are continuing the search and will possibly receive additional assistance from Two Bear if weather permits.

[email protected]