Havre Teen Dies in Vehicle Crash Near Browning

The 18-year-old passenger was thrown from the vehicle on June 27 while information about the driver is currently unknown

By Maggie Dresser

An 18-year-old Havre man who was a passenger in a Cadillac Escalade died yesterday morning when the motorist drove off U.S. Highway 89, spun down an embankment and crashed into a creek near Browning, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle as the Escalade slid down the embankment, sustaining fatal injuries on June 27 at 6:17 a.m.

The incident is under investigation and information about the driver was not immediately available.

Alcohol and speed were suspected in the accident.

