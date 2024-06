An 82-year-old Polson man died yesterday after he drove his truck off Old Highway 93 and collided with trees in Pablo, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The motorist on June 27 at 10:30 a.m. was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 northbound on the highway when he drove off the right side of the road at a turn. The vehicle then returned to the road and continued off the left side down an embankment before hitting trees and brush.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.