Fight for Montana

Republican Senate candidate Tim Sheehy is a Montana newcomer masquerading as someone who understands and supports Montana values. He doesn’t. In a recent debate with incumbent Jon Tester, Sheehy revealed his true colors.



Beware of Sheehy. He wants to ban abortion nationwide.



Sheehy is endorsed by Susan B Anthony Pro-Life America that demands support for a national abortion ban. His inflammatory lie about Tester supporting the abortion of full-term babies is as ludicrous as his lies about ensuring politicians pass a balanced budget when he can’t balance his own checkbook showing a $77 million loss last year (Billings Gazette).



One more thing, according to a GOP Super PAC supporting Tim Sheehy, there are three genders, “male,” “working woman” and “homemaker.” Sheehy does not support LGBTQ or women’s rights. Jon Tester supports human rights and believes in a woman’s right to make her own healthcare decisions without government interference.



Sheehy thinks he can waltz into our state and change our way of life. Well, he’s wrong. Montanans will fight for truth, our freedoms, and a woman’s right to choose.



Betty Kuffel

Whitefish