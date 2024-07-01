Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $800,000

Kalispell

Where: 581 Stoneridge Dr.

Price: $799,000

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 3,120

This beautiful home has a spacious main level living area with a large open kitchen and roomy master suite. A bonus lower-level living space includes a full kitchen and separate exterior access. The home features expansive views from the back deck and a large fenced backyard. Western Brokers

MLS Number: 30021406

Columbia Falls

Where: 213 Riley Ln.

Price: $799,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,716

Escape to your private sanctuary just minutes from town. This immaculate home has a rock fireplace, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry and expansive wrap-around decks overlooking the serene landscape and mountain peaks. The property also includes a massive shop with a private office space and ample room for vehicles. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty

MLS Number: 30026697

Kalispell

Where: 101 Deerfoot Tr.

Price: $795,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,184

Nestled at the foothills of the Swan Mountain Range near Jewel Basin, this country home sits on 2 acres within walking distance of National Forest land. The home has a wood stove, fire pit and fully fenced pasture. The property also includes an attached one-bedroom apartment and a separate spacious shop. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty

MLS Number: 30026550

Whitefish

Where: 526 LaBrie Dr.

Price: $789,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,557

Located on the tree-lined LaBrie Dr., this smartly designed single-level home has vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace and bonus space off the living room. Enjoy unobstructed views of the surrounding mountains and soaking in the jetted tub. The property is within walking distance to both downtown and City Beach. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30024093

