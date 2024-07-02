Kalispell Man Arrested Following Vehicle Pursuit

A 34-year-old Kalispell man on June 29 was arrested after leading law enforcement on a pursuit that began on U.S. Highway 2 near River Road in Evergreen and ended on Kelley Road in Kalispell, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Derek Bruce Bigman was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on pending felony charges of criminal endangerment, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, probation violation and misdemeanor charges of fleeing or eluding law enforcement, no headlights and taillights when required, and driving under the influence.

According to the news release, deputies attempted to perform on a traffic stop on Bigman’s vehicle on June 29 at 11:30 p.m., which was observed driving on U.S. Highway 2 without taillights or headlights. Bigman began to evade law enforcement heading south to Kalispell while driving onto sidewalks and nearly striking parked cars.

As Bigman’s vehicle approached the east side of Kalispell, it was observed driving in the wrong lane of travel, disobeying traffic signs and signals, causing deputies to perform a precision immobilization technique (PIT maneuver), which ended the pursuit on Kelley Road. The driver fled the vehicle after the PIT maneuver and was tased by deputies before being taken into custody.

Bigman is a registered violent offender.