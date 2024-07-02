Treat Land with Respect

As you head to the hills for summer fun, remember to treat the land, both public and private, with respect. Flathead Wildlife works with private landowners in picking up litter, filling the back of a pickup at some sites year after year. Forests are not shooting ranges – glass, appliances and old TVs are not suitable targets. We pick up bags of empty brass and shotgun shells, paper, glass, cans, bottles and litter. Wood pallets are not suitable firewood. We have filled 5-gallon buckets with nails out of fire rings.

Likewise, it is not permissible anywhere to cut new mountain bike or ATV trails. Some private landowners and corporate timberlands have been very good neighbors in allowing public use, but that has limits and we could all lose thousands of acres of access if abuse continues.

Respect the land, don’t litter, pick up litter when you see it, be careful with fires, don’t drive off road and we can all continue to enjoy the great outdoors.

Jim Vashro, President

Flathead Wildlife