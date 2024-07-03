White Sox Purchase Range Riders’ Infielder Contract

The Glacier Range Riders announced Monday that the Chicago White Sox purchased the contract of infielder Mason Dinesen, ending a three-year tenure with the team.

Dinesen, who joined the Range Riders in their first season on the professional scene, made 192 appearances for the team. In 2024 he hit .371 with 33 RBIs and hammered in eight home runs.

After playing collegiately for Ave Maria, Keiser University and West Florida, Dinesen began his professional career with the Pioneer League rival Billings Mustangs.

His jump to the affiliated ball makes him the fifth Range Rider signed this calendar year.

The Range Riders return home on July 5 to host the Great Falls Voyagers.