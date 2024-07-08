Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $900,000

Somers
Where: 215 Bear Ridge Tr.
Price: $899,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,984
Nestled on nearly 5 wooded acres, this stunning property is surrounded by natural beauty, breathtaking views and borders National Forest land. The home features floor-to-ceiling windows, a wood-burning stove and Trex deck. Updates include plank vinyl flooring, alder doors and fresh paint. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana
MLS Number: 30029269
Whitefish
Where: 101 Little Mountain Rd.
Price: $917,500
What: One-bedroom, one-bath home
Square Feet: 724
This cabin located just minutes from downtown sits on nearly 2 acres and features an open layout, custom kitchen cabinets, granite counters, tile shower, radiant floor heat and vaulted ceilings. Outside is a covered front porch, gorgeous fencing, serene wooded views and ample parking with RV electrical plug in. Touchstone Real Estate
MLS Number: 30028911
Rollins
Where: 19486 Wildwood Ridge
Price: $910,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,342
This charming log home sits on 2.38 wooded acres on a ridge with views of Flathead Lake over lush forest. It has an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, gas stove, paved driveway and double garage. The neighborhood has its own private marina and there is a boat slip included. RE/MAX of Bigfork
MLS Number: 30028248
Kalispell
Where: 140 Sunday Ln.
Price: $895,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,578
This terrific property includes 9.26 acres, fencing for horses and seasonal Lost Creek frontage. The well-maintained home has a spacious living room, kitchen and dining area and a walkout basement with large family room. Outside is a Trex deck and landscaped yard with a garden area. RE/MAX Whitefish
MLS Number: 30027778
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].