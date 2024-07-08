Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $900,000

Somers

Where: 215 Bear Ridge Tr.

Price: $899,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,984

Nestled on nearly 5 wooded acres, this stunning property is surrounded by natural beauty, breathtaking views and borders National Forest land. The home features floor-to-ceiling windows, a wood-burning stove and Trex deck. Updates include plank vinyl flooring, alder doors and fresh paint. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30029269

Whitefish

Where: 101 Little Mountain Rd.

Price: $917,500

What: One-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 724

This cabin located just minutes from downtown sits on nearly 2 acres and features an open layout, custom kitchen cabinets, granite counters, tile shower, radiant floor heat and vaulted ceilings. Outside is a covered front porch, gorgeous fencing, serene wooded views and ample parking with RV electrical plug in. Touchstone Real Estate

MLS Number: 30028911

Rollins

Where: 19486 Wildwood Ridge

Price: $910,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,342

This charming log home sits on 2.38 wooded acres on a ridge with views of Flathead Lake over lush forest. It has an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, gas stove, paved driveway and double garage. The neighborhood has its own private marina and there is a boat slip included. RE/MAX of Bigfork

MLS Number: 30028248

Kalispell

Where: 140 Sunday Ln.

Price: $895,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,578

This terrific property includes 9.26 acres, fencing for horses and seasonal Lost Creek frontage. The well-maintained home has a spacious living room, kitchen and dining area and a walkout basement with large family room. Outside is a Trex deck and landscaped yard with a garden area. RE/MAX Whitefish

MLS Number: 30027778

