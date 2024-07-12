Pilot Killed in Montana Firefighting Plane Crash Identified as Brazil Native

The pilot who was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon while fighting the Horse Gulch Fire northeast of Helena was identified by the county sheriff Thursday as Juliana Turchetti, 45, a native of Brazil.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton released Turchetti’s identity to the Daily Montanan just after noon on Thursday. The FireBoss pilot died when her plane, a single-engine water-scooping Air Tractor AT-802, hit the mountainside and landed in Hauser Lake, Dutton said in a text message.

Turchetti was employed by Idaho-based Dauntless Air, a company operating firefighting aircraft for more than 25 years who has held state and federal contracts since 2009, according to the company’s website. The company was contracted to fly for the Idaho Department of Lands but was on loan to the U.S. Forest Service, a spokesperson for the Forest Service said.

Dutton said Turchetti was a native of Brazil who was working in the U.S. on a visa. Dutton said Turchetti leaves behind a 17-year-old son and “numerous” family members in Brazil.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the family, the poor service partners and the aviation community,” Dutton said in a message.

Dauntless Air issued a statement on the crash and Turchetti Thursday afternoon:

“We regret to share that a Dauntless Air aerial firefighting aircraft working to control the Horse Gulch fire in helena, Montana yesterday afternoon was involved in an accident that resulted in the loss of the pilot’s life.

“The aircraft was a single engine amphibious air tanker and our pilot Juliana Turchetti was the only passenger. We are deeply saddened and our hearts and condolences are with Juliana’s family and friends. No one in the surrounding area was injured.

“We are still gathering information and cooperating with FAA, NTSB, US Forest Service, MT Department of Natural Resources & Conservation and local Helena, MT authorities who are investigating this tragic accident. As soon as we have more details, we will keep you informed.”

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, the human-caused Horse Gulch Fire had grown to 2,000 acres as of early Thursday afternoon. Evacuation orders remain in effect for people living on Canyon Ferry Road from JimTown Road to the Broadwater County line, and for all roads north and south of Canyon Ferry Road between JimTown Road and the Broadwater County line. There are also several road and trail closures within the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

The Red Cross of Montana opened an evacuation center Wednesday evening at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church, located at 3580 N. Benton Street in Helena, for people who had to evacuate.

A Type 3 Incident management Team took over command of the fire on Thursday morning. Crews worked overnight to put fire lines down on the south end of the fire to try to prevent it from reaching homes and finished a line from Jim Town Road to Little Hellgate Gulch.

Crews are focusing on keeping the fire from spreading onto private land to its west and south on Thursday, according to a report issued Thursday morning. Aircraft will focus on the southern edge of the fire.

High temperatures will be in the 90s again Thursday, and crews are expecting dry and windy conditions at the fire, along with erratic wind gusts and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into Wednesday’s crash with assistance from the Federal Aviation Administration and Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. A preliminary report will be issued within 30 days.

In a joint statement Wednesday evening, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and Idaho Gov. Brad Little said they were “deeply saddened” to learn about the pilot’s death.

“Our first responders and wildland firefighters put their lives on the line to quickly respond to threats and protect our communities. It’s a true act of bravery to run toward a fire. We join all Montanans and Idahoans in praying for the fallen hero’s family and friends during this tragic time,” they said.