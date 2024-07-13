Beth Sibert is the Best Candidate for HD 8

Flathead County HD 8 has a Democratic candidate who is ready to represent the voters in the Evergreen District. A true Montanan, born here, attended school here and who has a career serving this community.

Meet Beth Sibert who is ready to expand her local services by representing the Voters of HD 8 in Helena. She is a homeowner and a mother of school age children. She knows how important it is that counties and schools have informed representatives creating sensible policies for our state. Affordable housing plus an education that includes diversity, factual history and science are necessary for well-rounded Montana communities. Her career in the mental health world has taught her many patients need a voice for a system that is stable and is always accessible here in our valley.

What has Beth’s opponent got under his belt that we can learn? It is a mystery. Does he have any history living in Montana? No doubt he has, behind closed doors, a fixer to tell him what his responsibilities will be in Helena. His immaturity surfaced when he falsely accused his former challenger with incorrect information at a forum in Evergreen. Why is it so difficult for some individuals to speak the truth?

HD 8 needs Beth Sibert.Affordable healthcare for all families is a high priority for her. Healthy students are ready to learn. She is a supporter of complete and safe reproductive health care for women and their doctor. Beth loves this community. It is her home! You may even hear her singing voice at a Glacier Range Riders baseball game. Learn about Beth at bethsibertforhd8.com and remember to vote for her.

JoLynn Yenne

Kalispell