Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $650,000

Lakeside

Where: 398 Deer Creek Dr.

Price: $642,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,052

This conveniently located home sits on a 1-acre private lot and is just minutes from Flathead Lake. It includes a cozy fireplace, spacious deck, and plenty of parking with room for an RV. The property also features a large yard with apple trees and a fire pit. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30029823

Marion

Where: 8100 U.S. Highway 2 W.

Price: $650,000

What: Six-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,799

This unique property is just minutes from Little Bitterroot Lake, spans more than 1.5 acres and includes two distinct homes. The main house has vaulted ceilings, a wood burning stove and spacious living area. The second residence is currently used as a rental unit. Performance Real Estate

MLS Number: 30028884

Kalispell

Where: 142 Dover Dr.

Price: $649,900

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,080

This well-maintained property on the north edge of Kalispell includes an attached double garage, large fenced yard, underground sprinklers and nice mountain views. The home has a spacious family room with wet bar and gas fireplace. Upgrades include new windows, furnace, water heater and roof. Montana Brokers, Inc.

MLS Number: 30029186

Whitefish

Where: 101 Murray Ave.

Price: $644,000

What: Two-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 1,148

This bungalow-style home in the heart of Whitefish sits at the end of the road with a park to its north. It has a huge deck, freshly paved driveway and new privacy fence that make the property ideal for entertaining. Just a short distance from downtown, the golf course and Whitefish Lake. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30014789

