Range Riders Clinch Postseason Berth

It took just two and a half seasons for the Glacier Range Riders to clinch a playoff berth in the Pioneer Baseball League (PBL). With a 29-19 record at the end of the first half of the 2024 season, the Glacier Range Riders finished second in the league standings to earn their spot in postseason play.

Under PBL’s playoff structure, the top two teams from each portion of the league’s split season earn playoff berths. The Missoula Paddleheads, who won the 2021 championship, won the first-half pennant for the fourth consecutive year, claiming its own playoff spot.

The Range Riders finished the first half of their season splitting a six-game series against the Boise Hawks.

The campaign to make the team’s mission statement, “They will be champions,” come true is officially underway. The PBL playoffs, presented by Frito Lay, will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Glacier is back in action on Tuesday evening, hosting the Paddleheads for the first of three games at Glacier Bank Park.