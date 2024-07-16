DNRC Responds to Flathead Valley Wildfire Start Near Bowser Lake

Montana’s fire season is underway with large blazes starting outside of Helena and Missoula over the last week, and the Flathead Valley saw the first whispers of smoke in the air this week.

On Monday afternoon the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) responded to a fire in the area of Rhodes Draw on the west side of the valley. Personnel from the West Valley Fire Department, Flathead National Forest and Flathead County also responded and found a wildfire burning approximately one acre northwest of Bowser Lake.

Firefighting crews, aided by five engines and six aircraft, were able to stop the forward rate of spread, according to a DNRC press release.

“Montanans play an integral role in preventing human-caused fired. Do your part to reduce the burden on our firefighting resources,” the press release states.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

