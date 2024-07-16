Into the Belly

Wind gusts blasted through the toothy gaps of the Lewis Range and spilled through the Belly River Valley on a clear day in late June. A far cry from the sedative white noise of a swollen stream or ocean waves, the swaying trees overhead produced an irregular rigmarole of creaks, cracks and moans, all but ensuring a deep, restorative night’s sleep would not be forthcoming. Meanwhile, the island of relatively still air at ground level around the tentsite proved an oasis for nature’s airborne, hypodermic needle-swarms: aka mosquitos.

But I was a happy camper nonetheless. And those who’ve backpacked in a mountainous wilderness in summer understand why.

Indian paintbrush blossoms and Gable Mountain in the Belly River region of Glacier National Park on June 23, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Glacier National Park’s nearly one thousand species of wildflowers are well-represented throughout the Belly, all the way from the Chief Mountain Trailhead to the top of Stoney Indian Pass, with blazing spots of color as numerous during the day as the stars are by night.

Come dawn and dusk, the peak-studded backdrops are bathed in an ethereal crimson, with the cacophony of civilization overwritten by the organic tones of nature miles ago. Indeed, life courses with a seductive simplicity when the only real task of the day is to place one foot in front of the other.

The moon at sunrise over Cosley Ridge and adjacent peaks as viewed from Cosley Lake in Glacier National Park on June 24, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Though I hiked solo, Glacier’s general popularity coupled with the burgeoning interest in all things outdoor recreation in the 21st century ensured the presence of a number of other trekkers on the trail.

A fact for which I was most grateful after knocking my noggin on a rock in a freakish slip in a small, damp gully on a jaunt to Margaret Lake. As chance would have it, a hiker to whom I’d lent my spork the night prior at a location miles away happened upon me minutes after the incident. He successfully navigated the remaining distance to the lake and returned with a plastic lunch bag full of divinely cold snow for my smarting forehead, and against the odds, even found my sunglasses, which I’d lost in the fall, in the dense underbrush.

Pyramid Creek cascades from Margaret Lake in Glacier National Park on June 24, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

In another serendipitous stroke, a physician was among the next posse of backpackers I encountered. Despite my blooming cranial goose egg, the doctor detected no signs of a concussion. Medically cleared for more adventure.

Human-less times also bubbled through the expedition, where interactions were limited to members of the park’s animal kingdom. I wandered through butterfly clouds, un-suctioned scads of slugs from the smooth surfaces of my camping gear, gently nudged frogs out from underfoot along the trail, and happened to roll out of the tent before sunrise one morning for a face-to-face meeting with a cow moose.

In acknowledgement of having already waxed ad nauseam about the wonders of the woods, I’ll turn over the scene setting fully to the photographs.

Rocky Mountain tailed frog near Pyramid Creek in Glacier National Park on June 25, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Belly River suspension bridge crossing in Glacier National Park on June 23, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Mokowanis Lake at sunrise in Glacier National Park on June 24, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Canadian tiger swallowtail butterfly in the Belly River region of Glacier National Park on June 23, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Sunrise at Cosley Lake in the Belly River region of Glacier National Park in June 24, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Sunrise at Cosley Lake in Glacier National Park on June 24, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Backpackers ascend Stoney Indian Pass in Glacier National Park on June 25, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Atsina Lake, Glenns Lake and Cosley Lake as viewed from the Stoney Indian Pass trail in Glacier National Park on June 25, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Paiota Falls and the Mokowanis River viewed from the Stoney Indian Pass trail in Glacier National Park on June 25, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Backpackers ascend Stoney Indian Pass in Glacier National Park on June 25, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

View from the top of Stoney Indian Pass in Glacier National Park on June 25, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Glacier lilies on Stoney Indian Pass in Glacier National Park in June 24, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Wacheechee Mountain and Cathedral Peak are reflected in a snowmelt pond on Stoney Indian Pass in Glacier National Park on June 25, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A dusky slug near Mokowanis Lake in Glacier National Park on June 24, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Trees chewed down by beaver along Cosley Lake in the Belly River region of Glacier National Park on June 23, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Gros Ventre Falls in the Belly River region of Glacier National Park on June 23, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Indian paintbrush blossom in the Belly River region of Glacier National Park on June 23, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Nineleaf biscuitroot blossom in the Belly River region of Glacier National Park on June 23, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Bride’s bonnet blossom in the Belly River region of Glacier National Park on June 23, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Trail signage in the Belly River region of Glacier National Park on June 23, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Aspen trees with stripped bark from hungry wildlife in the Belly River region of Glacier National Park on June 23, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Spider web in the forests of the Belly River region of Glacier National Park on June 24, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Ferns in Glacier National Park on June 25, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The Belly River in Glacier National Park on June 23, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

