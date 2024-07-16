Renovation for Recreation

A home on Flathead Lake taken from one family’s original vision through a transformative renovation project brought the new homeowner’s dreams of lake life and recreation into the present.

When the team at Camp Martini, an interior design company based in Lakeside, Whitefish, and Missoula, was asked to bring the stately lake property into fresh light, as the owner and principal designer, I knew just who to turn to for help with the project.

Claire Christensen of Camp Martini was eager to share her vision with the homeowners and incorporate their thoughtful ideas for the home.

Claire’s first objective was to come up with a thorough concept to redesign the floor plan with a major emphasis on expanding views and light. The biggest change was a window package that expanded the view of Flathead Lake’s panoramic vistas. The team at Tamarack Custom Homes had their work cut out for them but, in the end, brought it together perfectly. Once the window size, style and placement were agreed upon, the heavy lifting began inside.

The interior was completely reworked. A dual staircase rivaling that found on the Titanic was made more functional and intentional with sophisticated railings and a single entry and exit point. This allowed the lower level to expand its functional space. With a large screened-in porch now incorporated into the home, the lower level is expansive, with a wall of windows bringing the outside in.

Speaking of the exterior. Formerly adorned with colors that blended into the trees and landscape, a more traditional and brighter vibe was derived. White and charcoal now bring the house out of the shadows and elevate its appearance from the lake perspective.

Brighter colors were not just reserved for the home’s exterior. Christensen and the homeowners were very thoughtful in their selections. White oak flooring compliments a bright white kitchen. All the formerly reddish wooded ceilings were painted soft white to further incorporate the overall vision.

Tile plays a major role in the home’s character. Pops of pink in the girls’ bunk bath were inspired by a favorite hometown restaurant of the homeowners. Patterned tile adorns the mud room, giving an otherwise utilitarian space a playful vibe. And don’t overlook the powder room wallpaper, which brings unexpected touches.

The key to this renovation, however, was a recreation space – taking advantage of skiing, hiking, and life on the lake. Tamarack Custom Homes, Camp Martini, and all the trades involved in renovating this home helped take the owners’ vision for their lives spent in Montana and make it a reality. This renovation is made for future fun and endless recreation.