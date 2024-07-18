Grilled shrimp form the center of many summer dinners. When served simply on a bed of rice, couscous or greens alongside grilled vegetables, a quick marinade stands out.

My first attempt at an Asian-influenced marinade that blended in wasabi powder was so delicious that I shared the recipe on my food blog. But I soon found flavor inconsistencies. Some research showed me several factors were at play.

Most wasabi powder sold in the United States is actually ground horseradish root, artificially colored and sometimes mixed with wasabi stems, leaves and other ingredients. Both horseradish and wasabi powders have a surprisingly short shelf-life. After a couple of months, their signature spiciness wanes – as I learned when a horded jar of pure freeze-dried wasabi powder lost all of its heat, tasting bland and slightly woody.

After that disappointment, I switched to drying and grinding small batches of horseradish root from my garden. If you do this, I recommend heading outdoors to grate or thinly slice the root and set up the dehydrator.

Even with homemade horseradish powder, the shrimp marinade varied in its spiciness. A second factor was at work: the oil that gives these roots their pungency is highly temperature sensitive, so mixing it into the marinade and then grilling the shrimp stripped it of flavor.

My latest rendition of this marinade counters those factors by sprinkling the horseradish or wasabi powder on the shrimp after they have left the grill. The heat coming off of the shrimp only mellows the horseradish slightly, removing its harshness while leaving its distinctive taste.

Wasabi-Dusted Grilled Shrimp

Serves 4

1-1/2 pounds large raw shrimp, fresh or frozen

3/4 teaspoon sea salt

3 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon lime juice

2 teaspoons sesame oil

2 teaspoons honey

1/4 teaspoon dried chili flakes (optional)

2 teaspoons wasabi powder or horseradish powder, or to taste

Defrost the shrimp under cold water if frozen, and then remove the shells. Put the shrimp meat in a lidded container, sprinkle with the salt and then let brine in the refrigerator for about 15 minutes.

In a small jar or measuring cup, combine the soy sauce, lime juice, oil, honey and chili flakes, if desired. Screw on the jar lid and shake briskly or whisk until the honey dissolves.

Drain any liquid from the shrimp, pour the marinade over them and toss until they are evenly coated. Refrigerate, covered, for 15 to 60 minutes. Soak eight bamboo skewers in cold water for about 20 minutes.

Thread the shrimp onto the soaked skewers, nesting them as closely together as possible. Place the skewers directly on a hot oiled grill. Cook for two minutes per side, until the shrimp become opaque and lightly charred.

Carefully remove the skewers from the grill and set them on a serving platter before sprinkling both sides with the wasabi powder. Alternatively, remove the shrimp from the skewers, placing them in a large bowl, and then sprinkle on the powder and toss until coated. Serve immediately.

Julie Laing is a Bigfork-based cookbook author and food blogger at TwiceAsTasty.com.