Man Hospitalized After Grizzly Encounter Near Columbia Falls

A 72-year-old man was hospitalized Thursday evening after an encounter with a sow grizzly bear on Flathead National Forest land north of Columbia Falls.

The man was picking huckleberries just south of Cedar Flats Road and west of the North Fork Road when he reported encountering a bear that charged and attacked him. The man received significant injuries from the attack, but was able to shoot and kill the bear with a handgun, according to Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks (FWP).

FWP wardens and bear specialists responded to the incident and confirmed that an adult female grizzly bear was killed. FWP officials suspect the bear may have had cubs in the area, leading to the defensive encounter, and are actively working to verify if there are any cubs still in the area. All work is being done in consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Northwest Montana is bear country and individuals recreating in the area should be prepared to encounter grizzly or black bears. Avoiding conflicts with bears is easier than dealing with conflicts. FWP reminds all individuals to take precautions to help avoid negative bear encounters, including:

Carry bear spray and be prepared to use it immediately.

Travel in groups whenever possible and make noise, which can help alert bears to your presence.

Stay away from animal carcasses, which often attract bears.

Watch for signs of bears such as bear scat, diggings, torn-up logs, turned-over rocks, and partly consumed animal carcasses.

Follow food storage orders from the applicable land management agency.

If you encounter a bear, never approach it.

Keep garbage, bird feeders, pet food and other attractants put away in a secure building from March until December. Keep garbage in a secure building until the day it is collected. Certified bear-resistant garbage containers are available in many areas.

Never feed wildlife. Bears that become food conditioned lose their natural foraging behavior and pose threats to human safety. It is illegal to feed bears in Montana.

For more information, resources and education events on bear safety, visit fwp.mt.gov/bear-aware