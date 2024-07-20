Passing the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act is Long Overdue

The Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act formalizes the work of a group of outfitters, snowmobilers, loggers, wilderness advocates, and others from the Seeley Lake area who sought ways to boost the local economy nearly two decades ago. The Act would open new areas to snowmobiling and cycling, facilitates timber management, and adds roughly 80,000 acres of wilderness to the southern and western edges of the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex (plus the West Fork Clearwater addition to the Mission Mountains Wilderness) – helping to ensure habitat connectivity for some of Montana’s most iconic wildlife species.

Recent polling from the University of Montana shows that 85% of Montanans support the BCSA, and no wonder – it would help to preserve and expand the recreational opportunities that many of us enjoy and that draw millions of visitors to our state each year, supporting local economies in many parts of the state. The BCSA has been introduced in the Senate, but will need to be passed by the House of Representatives as well before it can become law. Contact Congressman Zinke and encourage him to introduce the BCSA in the House and work for its passage – something that’s long overdue!

Mike Young

Missoula