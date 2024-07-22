Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $2 Million

Bigfork

Where: 437 E. Village Dr.

Price: $1,995,000

What: Three-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 3,606

Nestled on a 0.82-acre lot on Echo Lake with 148 feet of waterfront, this property has a deck and breathtaking views of the Swan Range. The home features cherry hardwood floors, granite counters and an abundance of windows. The tree bark-designed brick veneer exterior blends seamlessly with the surrounding mature trees. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30030410

Kila

Where: 1760 Browns Meadow Rd.

Price: $1,999,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,763

This fantastic lodge-style home has an open floor plan, deluxe kitchen, cathedral ceilings and picture windows. Outside there is an expansive covered front porch and wraparound deck leading to a covered patio with a hot tub. The home sits on 31 acres and includes a two-car garage and a 900-square-foot log shop. RE/MAX Home Again Realty

MLS Number: 30028620

Somers

Where: 98 Craggy Cliff Rd.

Price: $1,995,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,955

This contemporary home sits on 2.4 acres and includes panoramic views of Flathead Lake and the surrounding mountains. It features a custom stone fireplace, walnut hardwood flooring, low maintenance landscaping and outdoor patio with fire pit. Extremely close to Flathead Lake public access. The Agency Bozeman

MLS Number: 30023900

default

Whitefish

Where: 62 Antler Loop

Price: $2,100,000

What: Six-bedroom, eight-bath home

Square Feet: 5,046

Finish this spectacular new luxury build that sits on 15 private acres with views of Glacier National Park and conveniently located in the Elkhorn gated community just minutes from downtown. It has a three-car garage and two lock-off suites, each with kitchenettes. The home is super energy efficient with every detail. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30019219

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].