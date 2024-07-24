Jimmy Mee, Kyle Weaver Repeat Champions at 2024 Beacon Pro-Scratch

Defending Flathead Beacon Pro-Scratch Invitational Golf Tournament champion Jimmy Mee described his second day of play at the annual Flathead Valley tournament with partner Kyle Weaver as a “stress-free round of golf.”

That is, until scores were tallied.

“We played really well today. We had no idea it was going to turn into a three-team playoff,” Mee told the Beacon.

After a single-round score of 68 on day one left them tied for eighth place on Monday, the Missoula team comprising Mee and Weaver shot a tournament-low 64 to bring them into contention for a second-straight title. Two Kalispell teams, Ryan Malby and Chuck Eble, and Marcus Geer and Kade Manther, had better first day showings but ended up in the same boat on Tuesday with a two-hole playoff to determine this year’s winner.

Weaver birdied on hole 10 and Mee made birdie on hole 18 to clinch the 2024 Beacon Pro-Scratch victory.

“We were hoping to play similar to last year, which we did in the end,” Mee said. “This is the best tournament of the year, hands down. There’s very few events like this where you get such a big group of great players together, and everyone is fun to play with. Ask anyone, it’s the most fun we have all year.”

The annual two-day tournament at Bigfork’s Eagle Bend Golf Club and Kalispell’s Northern Pines Golf Club concluded Tuesday with 64 golfers hitting the greens.

There was also a tie for fourth between Justin Dorr and Logan Lindholm, the 2019 Pro-Scratch champion, and David Owens and Bryce Reed.

Mee is originally from Libby, where he was a four-time all-state golfer for the Loggers. In addition to being an assistant golf professional at the Ranch Club in Missoula, Mee serves as the assistant coach for the University of Montana women’s golf program. He is also a five-time winner of the Montana Open, most recently in 2021.

The annual Beacon Pro-Scratch brings together some of the top professional and amateur golfers throughout Montana for a better-ball tournament. This year’s event drew 32 total teams and paid out more than $15,000.

16th Annual Flathead Beacon Pro-Scratch Invitational

Eagle Bend Golf Club/Northern Pines Golf Club

July 22-23

Jimmy Mee/Kyle Weaver, 68-64 — 132

Marcus Geer/Kade Manther, 64-68 — 132

Ryan Malby/Chuck Eble, 65-67 — 132

Logan Lindholm/Justin Dorr, 66-67 — 133

David Owens/Bryce Reed, 68-65 — 133

Scott Larson/Ross Gilbert, 68-66 — 134

Jeff Dooley/Jonny Cielak, 64-71 — 135

Luke Schlimgen/Ryder Connor, 67-68 — 135

Harrison Taylor/Brad Grattan, 66-69 — 135

Jacob Wilson/Scott Marsh, 69-67 — 136

Chad Carlson/Spencer Williams, 69-69 — 138

Tara Libert/Ken Bush, 70-68 — 138

Alex Clemens/Rick Reimers, 71-68 — 139

Ben Marsh/Jim Marsh, 71-68 — 139

Barrett McDonald/Woznesensky. Keith, 71-68 — 139

Casey Moen/Corey Baubault, 70-69 — 139

Jess Roper/Brad Holmgren, 69-70 — 139

Travis Wright/Gabe Witham, 71-68 — 139

John Halligan/Dan Maher, 72-69 — 141

Casey Keyser/Ryan Buls, 67-74 — 141

Geoff Buchanan/Robert Cline, 69-73 — 142

Mike Lyons/Brant Beaudry, 70-72 — 142

Andrew Binney/Brian Beach, 71-72 — 143

Patrick Clary/Joe Arriaga, 72-71 — 143

Cameron Milton/Maxwell Milton, 70-73 — 143

Colton Stodghill/Joe Potkonjak, 71-72 — 143

Tom Clary/David Sandler, 73-72 — 145

Jason Lethola/Max Rich, 71-74 — 145

Chris Nowlen/Matt Sheridan, 72-73 — 145

Lon Hinkle/Maury Povich, 74-72 — 146

Greg Morris/Dante Jimenez, 74-72 — 146

Dudley Beard/Ross Bartell, 71-76 — 147