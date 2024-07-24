fbpx
Jimmy Mee, Kyle Weaver Repeat Champions at 2024 Beacon Pro-Scratch

Missoula duo comes out on top after three-way playoff

By Micah Drew
Beacon File Photo Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Defending Flathead Beacon Pro-Scratch Invitational Golf Tournament champion Jimmy Mee described his second day of play at the annual Flathead Valley tournament with partner Kyle Weaver as a “stress-free round of golf.”

That is, until scores were tallied.

“We played really well today. We had no idea it was going to turn into a three-team playoff,” Mee told the Beacon.

After a single-round score of 68 on day one left them tied for eighth place on Monday, the Missoula team comprising Mee and Weaver shot a tournament-low 64 to bring them into contention for a second-straight title. Two Kalispell teams, Ryan Malby and Chuck Eble, and Marcus Geer and Kade Manther, had better first day showings but ended up in the same boat on Tuesday with a two-hole playoff to determine this year’s winner.

Weaver birdied on hole 10 and Mee made birdie on hole 18 to clinch the 2024 Beacon Pro-Scratch victory.

“We were hoping to play similar to last year, which we did in the end,” Mee said. “This is the best tournament of the year, hands down. There’s very few events like this where you get such a big group of great players together, and everyone is fun to play with. Ask anyone, it’s the most fun we have all year.”

The annual two-day tournament at Bigfork’s Eagle Bend Golf Club and Kalispell’s Northern Pines Golf Club concluded Tuesday with 64 golfers hitting the greens.

There was also a tie for fourth between Justin Dorr and Logan Lindholm, the 2019 Pro-Scratch champion, and David Owens and Bryce Reed.

Mee is originally from Libby, where he was a four-time all-state golfer for the Loggers. In addition to being an assistant golf professional at the Ranch Club in Missoula, Mee serves as the assistant coach for the University of Montana women’s golf program. He is also a five-time winner of the Montana Open, most recently in 2021.

The annual Beacon Pro-Scratch brings together some of the top professional and amateur golfers throughout Montana for a better-ball tournament. This year’s event drew 32 total teams and paid out more than $15,000.

16th Annual Flathead Beacon Pro-Scratch Invitational

Eagle Bend Golf Club/Northern Pines Golf Club
July 22-23

Jimmy Mee/Kyle Weaver, 68-64 — 132  
Marcus Geer/Kade Manther, 64-68 — 132  
Ryan Malby/Chuck Eble, 65-67 — 132  
Logan Lindholm/Justin Dorr, 66-67 — 133  
David Owens/Bryce Reed, 68-65 — 133  
Scott Larson/Ross Gilbert, 68-66 — 134  
Jeff Dooley/Jonny Cielak, 64-71 — 135  
Luke Schlimgen/Ryder Connor, 67-68 — 135  
Harrison Taylor/Brad Grattan, 66-69 — 135  
Jacob Wilson/Scott Marsh, 69-67 — 136  
Chad Carlson/Spencer Williams, 69-69 — 138  
Tara Libert/Ken Bush, 70-68 — 138  
Alex Clemens/Rick Reimers, 71-68 — 139  
Ben Marsh/Jim Marsh, 71-68 — 139  
Barrett McDonald/Woznesensky. Keith, 71-68 — 139  
Casey Moen/Corey Baubault, 70-69 — 139  
Jess Roper/Brad Holmgren, 69-70 — 139  
Travis Wright/Gabe Witham, 71-68 — 139  
John Halligan/Dan Maher, 72-69 — 141  
Casey Keyser/Ryan Buls, 67-74 — 141  
Geoff Buchanan/Robert Cline, 69-73 — 142  
Mike Lyons/Brant Beaudry, 70-72 — 142  
Andrew Binney/Brian Beach, 71-72 — 143  
Patrick Clary/Joe Arriaga, 72-71 — 143  
Cameron Milton/Maxwell Milton, 70-73 — 143  
Colton Stodghill/Joe Potkonjak, 71-72 — 143
Tom Clary/David Sandler, 73-72 — 145  
Jason Lethola/Max Rich, 71-74 — 145  
Chris Nowlen/Matt Sheridan, 72-73 — 145  
Lon Hinkle/Maury Povich, 74-72 — 146  
Greg Morris/Dante Jimenez, 74-72 — 146  
Dudley Beard/Ross Bartell, 71-76 — 147

