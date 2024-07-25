Glacier National Park Reports First Wildfire of Season

Officials with Glacier National Park have confirmed the first wildfire start of the season burning in the park’s southwest corner near the unincorporated community of Pinnacle.

Residents in the area reported smoke late in the afternoon on July 23 and on Wednesday morning park firefighters scouted the area and confirmed the report. The initial response to the fire was full suppression tactics, which included bringing in a smoke jumping crew; however, the smokejumpers were unable to land near the fire.

The fire is burning in heavy timber south-southwest of Mount Saint Nicholas on the edge of a fire scar form the 2003 Rampage Complex, in between Muir Creek and Coal Creek. The latest estimates put the fire at 30 acres and fire officials said there are no threats to structures as of Thursday morning. Park officials have closed the Fielding Cutoff Trail between Coal Creek and Park Creek due to the fire.

Late yesterday morning, four helicopter rappellers out of Missoula touched down near the fire and were able to direct aviation resources to what was then estimated as an eight-acre fire. One helicopter and four single-engine scooper aircraft worked on the blaze throughout the afternoon, but the fire continued to spread despite those efforts, according to Glacier National Park Ranger Diane Sine.

Firefighters are reevaluating their suppression strategy given the fire’s location and a Type 3 Incident Management Team is expected to take over on Friday.

Elsewhere in the region, firefighters with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) responded to a wildfire in the early morning hours of July 25 one mile east of Rollins between U.S. Highway 93 and Flathead Lake. Firefighters have the 2.5-acre Zelezny Fire lined and are working to control areas of heat. DNRC officials said widespread lightning was seen across the Flathead Valley overnight and expect additional fires to be seen throughout the day.

“The DNRC would like to remind the public that our forests are extremely dry due to recent hot temperatures and windy conditions,” according to a statement from agency officials. “The majority of wildfires this season have been human caused. Do your part by drowning campfires, keeping vehicles out of tall grass, and staying up to date on fire restrictions. Fire danger is currently VERY HIGH in Flathead County.”

For the latest fire restrictions across the state, visit www.mtfireinfo.org.