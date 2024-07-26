Athleticism, Growth Helped Kalispell Glacier’s Ben Winters Earn Spot with Montana State Bobcats

Ben Winters is about to accomplish something unprecedented.

In the Kalispell Glacier football team’s 17 years as a program, no player has started all four seasons of his career, according to Glacier head coach Grady Bennett. Barring something unforeseen, Winters will become the first to achieve that feat this coming season.

“It’s pretty rare, I think, to have a four-year Class AA starter,” Bennett told 406 MT Sports last week.

Winters’ previous three seasons of success as a lineman with the Wolfpack helped him land on several college radars, including Montana State’s. The Bobcats extended a scholarship offer to him in January, he took an official visit in June and he committed to MSU about a month later.

“I’m pretty excited,” Winters told 406 MT Sports on Tuesday, adding, “I really like their culture. It was really welcoming.”

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Winters also received an offer from Montana Tech, and MSU’s rival University of Montana expressed interest, he said.

Winters didn’t choose the Cats solely because they play in Division I and Tech is an NAIA school. He enjoyed hanging out with MSU’s players and coaches, particularly head coach Brent Vigen and offensive line coach Al Johnson.

“What I really like about Vigen is he’s a quiet dude, but he’s really passionate about the sport, he really likes it, and he’ll coach pretty hard,” Winters said. “(Johnson) will also coach me hard. He’ll push me to my limits and try to make me a better player.”

Winters called himself coachable and adept at reading defenses. Bennett said Winters is extremely athletic for his size.

“Those are the type of guys that go on and play big time college football,” Bennett added. “What’s been really cool is to watch him grow. Now coming in his senior year — we’ve really seen it this spring and summer — (he’s) become the leader, the guy that knows everything, that’s leading the crew, that’s telling everybody what to do.”

Football has come relatively easy for Winters, Bennett said, due mainly to his size and speed. Camps like the one Winters attended at the University of Utah last month, among other factors, have helped him add skills to his O-lineman toolbox.

“I’ve always tried to talk to him about dominating with the mindset that, ‘You’re preparing for someday going against that speed rusher from South Dakota State or whatever,’” Bennett said. “‘Keep working and not rest on the fact that you’re bigger and stronger and faster than everybody you’re going against.’ He’s done a good job of that the last couple years.”

Winters plans to redshirt in 2025 and play guard at MSU. He’s lined up at guard, tackle and on defense in his all-state career at Glacier, where he also plays basketball and throws for the track and field team.

“We’ve always known that he had the ability to play at the college level. He just needed to keep getting better and put it all together and end up where he’s at right now,” Bennett said. “So really happy for him, and I’m happy that he’s staying in state.”

Before he embarks for Bozeman, Winters hopes his fourth season as a starter is his best. Glacier is coming off a 35-27 loss to Bozeman in the State AA championship game.

“I’m pretty motivated to help my team go all the way,” Winters said.