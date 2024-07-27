Biden Showed Us Strength

Not since George Washington has anyone done what Joe Biden is now doing. Not giving up, not resigning through weakness, but sacrificing the world’s greatest position of power simply because it’s the right thing to do. If you have six minutes to spare got to YouTube and search and watch: “One Last Time Hamilton White House.” It feels predictive at this time. This is the moment Washington tells the nation and the world that presidents truly are not kings, and that by saying goodbye when the time comes we teach America what it is we are, so that America lives on after we are gone. There is a moment in the video where Joe wipes away a tear. President Biden has gifted all of us. This is a moment of truly American magic that won’t ever be forgotten. Showing us strength. Reminding us what is best in ourselves. Let’s keep the magic going.

Steven Martinez & Susan Cahill

Kalispell