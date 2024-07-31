Driver Killed in Single-Car Accident in Glacier Park

A 34-year-old man from Washington died Tuesday after being ejected from his vehicle during a single-car wreck on Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park, according to park officials.

On July 29 just before midnight, the driver was heading westbound on Going-to-the-Sun Road about 1.7 miles west of the St. Mary entrance to the park when he drove his SUV off the side of the road. The man was ejected from the vehicle, which rolled several times, and the motorist suffered a head injury.

Alert and Mercy helicopters were unable to fly due to weather. A Babb ambulance initially transported the patient, and a Browning ambulance transported the patient to Blackfeet Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Montana Highway Patrol is overseeing the investigation to determine the cause of the accident.